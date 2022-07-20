History was made last Friday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, as 52-year-old welterweight Paul “Rude Dog” Iannuzzi became the oldest boxer in the world to make his professional debut. Iannuzzi knocked out 35-year-old Lucinei Santos (0-5) late in the opening round of their scheduled four-rounder. Santos came out of his corner throwing wild bombs but Iannuzzi buzzed Santos with a left hook that disoriented him, followed by a right that closed the show at the 2:55 mark, much to the delight of the Iannuzzi’s many supporters in attendance at the famed Worcester Palladium.

Iannuzzi (52 years, 10 months, and 20 days old) broke the record of Dewey Bozella, a boxer who was wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned for 26 years. Bozella gained celebrity status after his release and set the world record for the oldest pro-debuting boxer (52 years, 4 months).

“Dewey actually contacted me and wished me luck,” Paul noted. “He told me to keep my chin down, hands up. It was wonderful to hear from him.”

Iannuzzi, owner of the Rude Dog Boxing Club, said it would be a one-and-done regardless of the outcome.