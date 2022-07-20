July 20, 2022
Boxing News

Ergashev, Izmailov headline Aug 10

On Wednesday, August 10, at the historic Garden Theater in Midtown Detroit, the popular Detroit Brawl series continues with IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev and WBO #12, IBF #11, WBC #7 light heavyweight Ali Izmailov in separate ten-rounders.

Ergashev (21-0, 19 KOs) will face Angel “El Furioso” Martinez Hernandez (14-1-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-round shootout, and Izmailov (8-0, 6 KOs) meets Eric Murguia (14-0, 12 KOs) in a clash of unbeaten.

“On September 10, boxing fans will see two top-rated contenders in Ergashev and Izmailov,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita, “and both have power-punching contenders in front of them, which will be good indicators of where they are. I believe both are a fight or two away from the world title. Our Detroit Brawl series just keeps getting better. Detroit is well on the way to being one of the hubs of professional boxing in the United States.”

