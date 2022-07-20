July 20, 2022
Boxing Results

Freshmart defeats Wanheng, retains WBA 105lb title

Freshmart 2

In a long-awaited clash between Thai boxing icons, WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart, a.k.a. Thammanoo Niyomtrong, (24-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended his world title by twelve round unanimous decision against against former WBC champ Wanheng Meenayothin, a.k.a. Chayaphon Moonsri (55-3, 19 KOs) on Wednesday in a temporary arena at the Chonburi Provincial Ground in Chonburi, Thailand. Close rounds with both having their moments. Wanheng maybe a bit busier, but Freshmart’s combination punching won the day. Lots of smiles and hugs during the fight.

  • It’s cool they finally got these two together. Moonsri has passed his best and Niyomtrong is still at his peak. It would have been nice if they could’ve done it a few years earlier. This is a good sign though that now we can get Niyomtrong – Pradabsri pretty soon?

