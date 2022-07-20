In a long-awaited clash between Thai boxing icons, WBA minimumweight champion Knockout CP Freshmart, a.k.a. Thammanoo Niyomtrong, (24-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended his world title by twelve round unanimous decision against against former WBC champ Wanheng Meenayothin, a.k.a. Chayaphon Moonsri (55-3, 19 KOs) on Wednesday in a temporary arena at the Chonburi Provincial Ground in Chonburi, Thailand. Close rounds with both having their moments. Wanheng maybe a bit busier, but Freshmart’s combination punching won the day. Lots of smiles and hugs during the fight.
It’s cool they finally got these two together. Moonsri has passed his best and Niyomtrong is still at his peak. It would have been nice if they could’ve done it a few years earlier. This is a good sign though that now we can get Niyomtrong – Pradabsri pretty soon?