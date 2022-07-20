By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF #9, WBO #14 122-pounder Sam Goodman (12-0, 7 KOs) stopped former world title challenger Juan Miguel Elorde (29-3, 15 KOs) in round eight of a scheduled ten round bout at the Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW with the IBF Intercontinental and WBO Oriental titles up for grabs. Goodman controlled every round as he connected with accurate left jabs and right hand power shots to the head that had Elorde on unsteady legs. A three-punch combination to the head of Elorde in round eight had him in trouble and referee Brad Vocale crowned Goodman at 1:26.

Goodman said. “ I thought I fought a smart fight and disciplined fight. I listened to my corner and we had a good game plan. “

Elorde is the grandson of Filipino great Flash Elorde.

In other action hot 154 pound prospect Nikita “ The Butcher” Tszyu (3-0, 2 KOs) outworked Ben Horn (4-5) over six rounds. Tszyu attacked Horn throughout the contest connecting with power shots to the head and body of Horn who responded with solid combinations boxing on the backmove. At the conclusion of six action rounds that had both Horn and Tszyu exchanging bombs at the bell the scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

Tszyu said.” That was the perfect fight I had to have. He can take a shot. Full credit to him. “

Nikita is the son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and brother of WBO#1 Tim Tszyu. Ben Horn is the brother of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn

Also, English-born southpaw welterweight Daragh Foley (20-4-1, 10 KOs) won a technical decision over Hunter Ioane (8-5-1, 5 KOs) in round five of scheduled six round bout. Ioane was dropped in round two. Head clash in round four caused cuts to both Foley and Ioane. Doctor inspected cuts to Ioane in round five and allowed to continue but later in the round stopped the fight. Time of stoppage 1.25. Scores 40-35,40-35,39-36.

Melbourne-based Joel Taylor (8-0, 3 KOs) scored an upset knockout in round one over Sydney-based welterweight Michael Hall (8-2-1, 5 KOs) in a scheduled eight round bout. Referee Will Soulos crowned Taylor at 1.52

Former star rugby league footballer heavyweight Justin Hodges (5-1,2KO’s) outpointed social media starJordan Simi (0-1-0) over four rounds. Hodges kept busy throwing right hand bombs in all the rounds but Simi was not in trouble at any stage. Scores 40-36,40-36,40-36.

Hodges said, “He is a strong guy and the second southpaw I have boxed. He kept moving and I had a hard time landing my right hand.”

Sydney-based 6’7” heavyweight Jackson Murray (4-0,3KO’s) stopped . Parminder Singh (2-2-0) in a scheduled four round bout when referee Brad Vocale called it off in round two.

Newcastle-based Jessica Adams (1-2,1KO) stopped Sydney based female super featherweight Ashleigh Sims (1-1-1) in round two of a scheduled five round bout. Adams dropped Sims with a right hand in the second round and referee Brad Vocale crowned Adams at 1.42.

Cambletown-based female featherweight Shanell Dargan (1-0-1) edged Melbourne based southpaw Jaala Tomat (0-2-1) over four rounds to win by scores of 39-38, 38-38,39-37

English-born and Sydney-based female welterweight Katie McLaren (1-0-2) outworked Connie Chan (1-3-0) over four rounds.

Brisbane-based female super featherweight Angel Rushton (1-0-0) outscored Ayesha Abied (1-4-0) over four rounds to win by scores 39-37,39-37,39-37.

Ringside Commentators Ben Damon, Jeff Fenech, Warren Smith, Barry Michael and Harry Garside.

Promoter George and Matt Rose