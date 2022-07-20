The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered the commencement of negotiations for a WBO middleweight championship contest between champion Demetrius Andrade and interim champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly. Parties are granted 30-days to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings will be called.

The committee also ruled that Andrade must be medically and physically ready, willing, and able to ﬁght as ordered. If he is not available to fight for “whatever reason,” the WBO middleweight title will be declared “vacant” and Alimkhnauly shall be elevated automatically to “full champion” status.

Likewise, if Alimkhanuly is not available to fight, the interim will be vacated.

The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO middleweight division is $200,000. Andrade is represented by Salita Promotions and Alimkhanuly is repped by Top Rank.