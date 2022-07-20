July 20, 2022
Boxing News

Danny Garcia: I want to knock out Benavidez

Dannygarcia250
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia held a media workout at the DSG Boxing Gym in Philadelphia on Wednesday as he prepares to make his 154-pound debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. on July 30 headlining live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Danny Garcia: “Benavidez is a tough fighter. He has some skills. Obviously, he’s 27-1-1 and he’s fought some good fighters. I expect the best of him. I want to knock him out but if the knockout doesn’t come, then we’re ready for 12 rounds. I just want to go in there and give the fans a great show.”

On the other hand, Danny’s father and trainer, Angel Garcia, wasn’t so complimentary toward Benavidez.

Angel Garcia: “Jose Benavidez Jr. is not a skillful fighter. He can’t fight going backwards. He doesn’t have any skill. He doesn’t dip. He doesn’t slip. He doesn’t duck hits. He just comes forward, I guess. I don’t know what they’re teaching him. I teach perfection. I don’t teach just going in and getting beat up.”

Ruiz-Ortiz Kickoff Press Conference
WBO orders Andrade vs. Alimkhanuly

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>