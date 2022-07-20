Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia held a media workout at the DSG Boxing Gym in Philadelphia on Wednesday as he prepares to make his 154-pound debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. on July 30 headlining live on Showtime from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Danny Garcia: “Benavidez is a tough fighter. He has some skills. Obviously, he’s 27-1-1 and he’s fought some good fighters. I expect the best of him. I want to knock him out but if the knockout doesn’t come, then we’re ready for 12 rounds. I just want to go in there and give the fans a great show.”

On the other hand, Danny’s father and trainer, Angel Garcia, wasn’t so complimentary toward Benavidez.

Angel Garcia: “Jose Benavidez Jr. is not a skillful fighter. He can’t fight going backwards. He doesn’t have any skill. He doesn’t dip. He doesn’t slip. He doesn’t duck hits. He just comes forward, I guess. I don’t know what they’re teaching him. I teach perfection. I don’t teach just going in and getting beat up.”