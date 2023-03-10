With talks between the camps of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk seemingly at an impasse, Fury has uploaded a video stating his terms:

“I see all this talk of boxing fights, they want 50%, Usyk sez all this ‘Tyson is being greedy.’ But from where I’m standing, Usyk, you and your team are worth 30%. You either take it or you leave it. And if you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois at the Copper Box and get a few million dollars.

“If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King. But what I will say, for every day from today that you linger and mess around, I’m going to deduct 1% from the 30%. So every day I’m going to deduct 1% till you take it. And if you don’t take it, fight Dubois for $2 million. Not a problem. But how in the world can you offer me a deal? Not possible. Tick tock. Tick tock. Pussies.”