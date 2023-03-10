With talks between the camps of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk seemingly at an impasse, Fury has uploaded a video stating his terms:
“I see all this talk of boxing fights, they want 50%, Usyk sez all this ‘Tyson is being greedy.’ But from where I’m standing, Usyk, you and your team are worth 30%. You either take it or you leave it. And if you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois at the Copper Box and get a few million dollars.
“If you want to make some real money, come and fight the Gypsy King. But what I will say, for every day from today that you linger and mess around, I’m going to deduct 1% from the 30%. So every day I’m going to deduct 1% till you take it. And if you don’t take it, fight Dubois for $2 million. Not a problem. But how in the world can you offer me a deal? Not possible. Tick tock. Tick tock. Pussies.”
Oh brother. It’s all about an ego and money. Just get on with the fight and let’s see it.
Of course it’s all about the money. This is prize fighting.
Frank Warren knows Fury does not stand a chance of beating Usyk.
He has more than a chance simply based on his reach but Usyks ring IQ also presents a high risk and they know it.
Absolutely pathetic. And some people want to rate Fury in the same league as Lennox Lewis, Foreman, Holyfield, Ali, Holmes, Frazier. No chance. They fought anyone and everyone. Nowhere near the same class.
I liked Fury up until the past two years. Now a farce
Fury the COWARD
Fury is great but he need to grow up.
With his only notable wins being an almost 40yo Wlad, Wilder, Whyte and the younger version of Chisora, Fury does not deserve to be called a frat fighter. I notice he never mentions Wallin who turned his face into hamburger. 30% to Wallin in a rematch makes a lot of sense, but 30% for Usyk simply means Fury doesn’t want to fight him.
And honestly, Fury doesn’t have to him. Boxing has so few knowledgeable fans left that he can feed his ego without taking many risks and still fill arenas and stadiums with casual fans looking for an event to attend.
Please retire Tyson so the sport can get some interesting fights lined up.
Why is he pathetic or a coward? He knows his worth. He knows the fight would be a huge fight because of him, not Usyk. Like he said, Usyk can go fight Dubois and he’ll see what the market will bare.
If you knew your skills were worth $100,000 a year in the job market, would you settle for $80,000?
YA KNOW TYSON IS ACTING LIKE HE’S THE CHAMP AND HE’S NOT… TYSON MAY BE TOUGH BUT HE HAS A MIND OF A TWO YEAR OLD… DO 50/50 TYSON AND LET’S GET ON WITH IT…. STOP JERKING THE PUBLIC AROUND… YOU KNOW DAMN WELL IF IT GOES TO PURSE BID YOU’D ONLY GET 25% BECAUSE YOU ARE NOT THE CHAMPION… YOU GAVE THAT UP BECAUSE YOU WANTED TO MAKE HISTORY AND BE ANOTHER 3 TIME HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION…. HERE’S YOUR CHANCE AND STOP ACTING LIKE YOUR SOMETHING SPECIAL… YOUR NOT THE ONLY HEAVYWEIGHT AS WELL AS THE OTHER GUY… YOU GUYS COME AND GO… SO LET’S GET IT DONE AND STOP ACTING LIKE YOUR THE MAN WHEN YOU ARE NOT…. SO STOP LYING TO YOURSELF AND EVERYBODY ELSE TALKING ABOUT YOU WANT TO MAKE HISTORY… THAT’LL NEVER HAPPEN TRYING TO BE A BULLY….. AND THIS IS CHIPPERRRRRRRRRRRRR
Well said sir.
All caps really?
Boring
He really doesnt want to fight Usyk. he knows usyk is smarter and crafter 2 fold of any fighter hes fought.
I think Tyson is the man right now but this is a legacy fight for him. He should be trying to make the fight not act in a way that puts Usyk in a position where he appears he is backing down by fighting!!! I think it was same type of stuff he did with Joshua….He gave him a fair offer at 40% but then started yelling ultimatums when they were trying to iron out the contract. No one likes ultimatums. I think he beats Usyk easily but he looks bad if he won’t fight him for less then 70%. The boxing Gods have spoken and if he wants to be considered an all time great it is his job to answer. Imagine if Mike Tyson never actually fought Michael Spinks. Sure it was easy but it still had to be done for everyone to consider him undisputed.
Tyson is the lineal champ. All those belts that Usyk has he won from Joshua who won them in vacant title bouts because Fury relinquished them. Usyk is a great fighter, but Fury does have a point. If Usyk were to fight Debois who would pay big dollars for that?
Tyson can make millions fighting anyone. It’s a business. Usyk should take the 30. He can’t make that money anywhere else. People who say take 50 50 have no business acumen. Would you give half the money to someone who brings nothing other than some trinkets to the table?
I’d say 60-40 Tyson.. he has more star power than Usyk but Usyk beat the Heavyweight Champion twice. Now he’s the Champ.. he’s only had a few fights at heavyweight and took a shortcut for the Belt. In my eyes a 60-40 split in Tysons favor seems reasonable even though Usyk is the Champion. I don’t think Usyk bring a lot of people to his fights like Tyson and Joshua.. and that’s what it’s all about. A Tyson Joshua fight will make sense for a 50/50 split before the Usyk loss. So I do agree with Tyson about him having the lion share.. but because Usyk holds the Heavyweight belt I think that 30 is too low.
Usyk is a belt holder. Fury is the lineal champ. Not sure why falsehoods keep getting repeated over and over. He beat Joshua twice, the same Joshua that was knocked out by fat Andy Ruiz. I’m not downplaying Usyks accomplishments, but in hindsight Joshua’s limitations had already been exposed.
Fury is a knob.
I’m not made at Fury. It was he who fought Klitschko and Wilder 3 times and earned the right to call his shots. The only thing that ticks me off about Fury is his hypocrisy. He constantly preaches about how “it’s not about the money” and he knows miserable billionaires etc. He’s a total liar. It is always about the money. That being said Usyk should take the 30% considering he’s not a star. He won’t be the first to do it. Devin Haney did it recently. Except he’ll make more money than he’s ever made or fight the winner of Wilder vs Ruiz, guaranteeing himself at least 50% and making some good money.
Klitschko and Wilder, the only 2 names on Fury’s resume. He’s a joke.
You need this fight Tyson Fury. At least if you aspire to be a GOAT.
Achieving that goal should be worth something to you too if you’re serious. Therefore, it feels cheap and not at all credible when you instead start talking about money as the most important.
In only 20 fights, Usyk has reached goals that hardly anyone else has achieved. He is a phenomenon and deserves all respect.
I would not take your offer if I were Usyk. Instead I would keep my pride. Unlike you, Usyk has nothing to prove.
How about winner gets 70%, loser 30%. Wonder if each guy would have the confidence to do something that. I doubt that would ever happen, but if Fury is as confident as he shows publicly, then let’s see him put his money where his mouth is and offer Usyk a deal like that…
What a joke Tyson Fury is….. Always said Fury will never fight Usyk, he’s running scared of the Ukrainian. The Fury’s are fighting men????? Give me a break, the father was a punching bag at best and as for Tommy????????
I like Fury and I love watching him fight, but what an ass. This shouldn’t be about money it should be about legacy, a unified heavyweight champion. To offer an ever decreasing 30% to a heavyweight champ who has already proved his legitimacy is ridiculous. I can’t help but read this as an excuse to hopefully get him out of what may very well be the toughest and most tactical fight Fury has been in. The ego of today’s boxers is out of f*$king control. Other professional athletes meet whoever and whatever opponent is on their schedule. I can’t even imagine last years Superbowl, or NBA or MLB champions pricing themselves out of having to compete the next season. This bull$h*t has to end. These guys are not just ruining their reputations but the sport itself.
Yes..Fury is the draw but so? Yes he might show a better business IQ by insisting on 70% but so? He is already rich so why fight if not for legacy? How much money does one need? Should it matter that much if he makes 70 million or 50 million at this point? Yes…he can make this kind of money elsewhere and Usyk cannot…true again…but so? Some people have asked what does Usyk bring to the table? Some people consider him the champ. I am not one of them but some do. That is what he brings to the table. That should matter. In my opinion like with Crawford and Spence….it does not matter as much as it should.
Usyk must be Fury ious….!
sick of hearing about this. please let us know when the fight is dead
Usyk team already offered that the winner takes 60%, they should just then make it 70%. That would put Fury on the spot.
Who has more belts is actually irrelevant, the prize is UNDISPUTED either way. Usyk didn’t fight his way through champion after champion to collect those belts. 70/30 is ridiculous, BUT it must be said that Fury is the bigger draw of this fight if it’s to happen where they say it is. If no one is able to step in and make this happen reasonably and Tyson holds the power to say 70/30 or nothing…do it…put it to rest and move on with the future.
What happened to all that money means nothing to me talk, fighting is in my blood talk, Im a gypsy, don’t care about the belts. Bla bla bla.
Sounds like a man who really doesn’t want to fight Usyk. This should be a 50/50 split, maybe 60/40 in favor of Fury. 70/30 is a joke.
If Fury was a man he would accept Usyk’s offer of 60/40 split to the winner, but he is afraid of being beaten. Usyk is the holder of 3 belts, Fury 1.
What an overgrown pussy he is.
Take the money Usyk!!!
Fuck it then. I’ll take Wilder vs Usyk.
Fury is an example of boxing today — up the ante when a threat comes your way. Not the way boxing should be because it makes u look foolish. He is holding the promotion hostage.
Why does Fury get to dictate terms when Usyk has more belts than him? Usyk brings more to the table and has more to lose.
The fight wont happen, to much greed involved.
I used to be a fan of Fury but I’m becoming less of one. I still think he wins this fight against Usyk but with that said if I’m Usyk, I have 3 of the 4 major belts so I’m in the driver seat. I’m getting the bigger slice of the cake. Take it or leave it, if not life goes on.
makes me wonder if fury really even wants fight usyk, the last 5 fighters ( 7 matches ), fury has boxed, well lets face it, have stood right in front of him. makes me think that he wants a wilder, or joyce, or ruiz, to beat usyk with a lucky shot, and then fight one of them fighters were he don’t to have to use his boxing IQ as much. i myself think that usyk by far will be the hardest fight in his career, and he knows that.