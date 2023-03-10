Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will return on Thursday, April 6 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino featuring former WBO light flyweight world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico. An aggressive, forward-pressing KO artist, Acosta trains with Joel Diaz in the Coachella Valley, and will return to the ring after a first-round knockout at Fantasy Springs this past May 2022. “Tito” will participate in a 12-round flyweight bout against unbeaten Angelino “Huracán” Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs). The action will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
