DAZN Weights from Liverpool Diego Pacheco 166.10 vs. Jack Cullen 167.8

Robbie Davies Jr 139.12 vs. Darragh Foley 139.6

Johnny Fisher 240.12 vs. Alfonso Damiani 233.13

Peter Mcgrail 123.8 vs. Nicolas Nahuel Botelli 123.12

Rhiannon Dixon 134.12 vs. Vicky Wilkinson 132.1

Aqib Fiaz 134.7 vs. Dean Dodge 132.15

Campbell Hatton 140.5 vs. Michael Gonxhe 136.14

Paddy Lacey 162.14 vs. James Mccarthy 160.15

George Liddard 162.1 vs. Daniel Przewieslik 161.1 Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Fury: Usyk worth 30% Big Baby to fight Big Daddy March 18 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.