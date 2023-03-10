March 10, 2023
Big Baby to fight Big Daddy March 18

Tickets are on sale now for “Hardcore Boxing in Dubai,” featuring a heavyweight battle between undefeated Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and former WBA (regular) champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne on Saturday, March 18, at Agenda Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. WBA #10 Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and WBA #9 Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) will meet in the 10-round main event of a boxing card presented by promoter Anatoly Sulyanov of Hardcore Boxing.

In the night’s 10-round super featherweight co-feature, WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) will face three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs). Also on tap is a 10-round heavyweight battle between fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) and once-beaten Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs).

On fight night, there is no smoking and no cameras are permitted in the arena.

  • Battle of the roided out losers!!! Unfortunately, Big Baby is easily going to win this one. Probably by first round KO.

    • Lol is Alexander Povetkin a roided out loser? How about Tyson Fury? They both failed steroid test as well.

  • Any elite fighter in boxing or MMA over 35 is juicing. Simply not possible to add muscle mass without loss of speed and flexibility at that age.

    • Lol maybe stick to watching fake WWE kid. George Foreman fought until he was 48 and nobody ever accused him of being on steroids.

    • >