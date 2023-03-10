Tickets are on sale now for “Hardcore Boxing in Dubai,” featuring a heavyweight battle between undefeated Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and former WBA (regular) champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne on Saturday, March 18, at Agenda Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. WBA #10 Miller (25-0-1, 21 KOs) and WBA #9 Browne (31-3, 27 KOs) will meet in the 10-round main event of a boxing card presented by promoter Anatoly Sulyanov of Hardcore Boxing.
In the night’s 10-round super featherweight co-feature, WBA #5- and IBF #11-rated former world title challenger Jono “King Kong” Carroll (23-2-1, 7 KOs) will face three-time world title challenger Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga (30-6, 26 KOs). Also on tap is a 10-round heavyweight battle between fast-tracking former amateur star Soslan “Cobra” Asbarov (3-0, 1 KO) and once-beaten Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (17-1, 14 KOs).
On fight night, there is no smoking and no cameras are permitted in the arena.
Blimey….. hardly hardcore boxing!!
On paper looks like a good fight but it’s really a mix match. Big baby should KO Big daddy
Baby batters Daddy
garbage.. is this really true?
Battle of the roided out losers!!! Unfortunately, Big Baby is easily going to win this one. Probably by first round KO.
Lol is Alexander Povetkin a roided out loser? How about Tyson Fury? They both failed steroid test as well.
Any elite fighter in boxing or MMA over 35 is juicing. Simply not possible to add muscle mass without loss of speed and flexibility at that age.
Lol maybe stick to watching fake WWE kid. George Foreman fought until he was 48 and nobody ever accused him of being on steroids.
Yawnnnnnnn
Battle of the big PEDs