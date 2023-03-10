March 10, 2023
Boxing News

JAPAN UPDATE

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Boxing Beat Magazine

Shigeoka

Shigeoka brothers to aim for world belts on same day

Unbeaten Japanese minimum prospect Yudai Shigeoka (6-0, 4 KOs) will have a crack at the WBC 105-pound belt against defending champ Panya Pradabsri (39-1, 23 KOs) of Thailand in Tokyo on April 16. On the same bill, his younger brother, also unbeaten Ginjiro Shigeoka (8-0-1NC, 6 KOs), two years his junior at 23, will vie for the IBF interim minimum belt against Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto (21-3-2, 12 KOs). The sensational show will take place at Yoyoki Second Gymnasium under 3150 Promotions, which was announced on Tuesday.

Fukunaga

Fukunaga stops Sonkham, makes 12-0

This is a delayed report. Kochi city, Shikoku Island saw bright local prospect WBO AP#10 junior feather Sora Fukunaga (12-0, 6 KOs), 121.75, drop of Thailand’s Chanon Sonkham (6-5, 3 KOs), 121.5, three times and deck a fine stoppage at 2:45 of the third round in a scheduled eight on February 26. Local promoter Junpei Ogawa passed away last year, and his son Ryuji followed his footstep and staged a good promotion before his warm local adherents.

Weights from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>