By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat Magazine

Shigeoka brothers to aim for world belts on same day

Unbeaten Japanese minimum prospect Yudai Shigeoka (6-0, 4 KOs) will have a crack at the WBC 105-pound belt against defending champ Panya Pradabsri (39-1, 23 KOs) of Thailand in Tokyo on April 16. On the same bill, his younger brother, also unbeaten Ginjiro Shigeoka (8-0-1NC, 6 KOs), two years his junior at 23, will vie for the IBF interim minimum belt against Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto (21-3-2, 12 KOs). The sensational show will take place at Yoyoki Second Gymnasium under 3150 Promotions, which was announced on Tuesday.

Fukunaga stops Sonkham, makes 12-0

This is a delayed report. Kochi city, Shikoku Island saw bright local prospect WBO AP#10 junior feather Sora Fukunaga (12-0, 6 KOs), 121.75, drop of Thailand’s Chanon Sonkham (6-5, 3 KOs), 121.5, three times and deck a fine stoppage at 2:45 of the third round in a scheduled eight on February 26. Local promoter Junpei Ogawa passed away last year, and his son Ryuji followed his footstep and staged a good promotion before his warm local adherents.