Weights from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Julian Rodriguez 144.5 vs. Kashon Hutchinson 145.7

Mikenna Tansley 116.2 vs. Amy Salinas 115.5

Jonathan Rodriguez 118.8 vs. Wilmer Soto 117.4

Thanjhae Teasley 147.2 vs. Emmanuel Tennison 147.9

Johnnie Spell 132.2 vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr. 131.7

Francis Oran 212.3 vs. Joseph Bond 245.4

Devon Young 217.2 vs. Lemir Riley 217.4 Venue: Wind Creek Event CenterĀ in Bethlehem, PA

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: bxngtv.com

1st Bell: 7 PM ET JAPAN UPDATE Tank-Kingry Press Tour Ends Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.