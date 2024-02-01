The undisputed world heavyweight championship PPV headlined by WBC champion Tyson Fury against unified WBA/IBF/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk will feature two further world championship fights at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
In a rematch of former IBF cruiserweight champions, Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) meets Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) for the vacant IBF belt.
Undefeated IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) will make a second defense of his title against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KOs).
Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) will continue his run at cruiserweight by taking on the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs).
Heavyweight Moses Itauma (7-0, 5 KOs) and 2021 Olympian cruiserweight David Nyika (8-0, 7 KOs) will face opponents to be named.
The PPV price in the USA is $69.99.
I think Kovalev is finished as a world-class fighter and expect him to get beaten as soon as steps back into this stage. Excellent career nonetheless.
Agreed Colson. Kov has had a lot problems with alcohol that basically derailed his career. In his prime he was a force to be reckoned with though.
– Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick !!
LOL, love the comment. Fire Stick is a boxing fan’s freebie to entertainment.
Fury will use the tactic by grabbing and holding Usyk on the inside once the bell rings. Usyk will tee off on Fury on the inside and Fury only knows to grab and hold as he does in most fights. Yet, the referee will do nothing to Fury for such cheap practices.
Any press conference between these two guys?
I can’t wait for usyk VS fury
If Usyk ends up Olympic gold medalist, undisputed cruiserweight champion AND undisputed heavyweight champion, that’ll be one of the best resumés… like ever.
I’d like to see Usyk win, I just think Fury is too big, too long, too smart. He will tie up usyk anytime he gets in range and lean the huge frame on him. I think fury wears him down and stops him late.
Im only interested in one match and only partially so for me its not worth the money. Im also confused what Jai Opetaia is fighting for the vacant title? He was the champion and they stripped him for not wanting to face who they considered the #1 guy. Why would you pay fees and fight for a title you were stripped of? Why would you want anything to do with the IBF?