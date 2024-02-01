The undisputed world heavyweight championship PPV headlined by WBC champion Tyson Fury against unified WBA/IBF/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk will feature two further world championship fights at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a rematch of former IBF cruiserweight champions, Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) meets Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) for the vacant IBF belt.

Undefeated IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) will make a second defense of his title against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KOs).

Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) will continue his run at cruiserweight by taking on the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs).

Heavyweight Moses Itauma (7-0, 5 KOs) and 2021 Olympian cruiserweight David Nyika (8-0, 7 KOs) will face opponents to be named.

The PPV price in the USA is $69.99.