U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) is eager for a world title opportunity, but first he’ll need to get past two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight battle on Thursday, February 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Davis-Pedraza will serve as the co-feature to the junior welterweight showdown between WBO champion Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

“I’m dialed in and focused,” said Keyshawn. “I’m pushing every day, training two or three times each day. Running, sparring, strength and conditioning. The work I’m putting in is starting to show. I’m not counting down the days until the fight, I’m making these days count. This fight is only the beginning of how far I can go in my career.”

“This is a big fight for me and the only thing I can focus on. I bet Pedraza is doing the same thing. Fighting a guy like him, who has won multiple world titles, has made me lock in even more.”

“I give a lot of credit to Pedraza for taking this fight. He has fought a lot of former world champions with a ton of accolades and more fights and experience than me. Pedraza has been a main event fighter and will give me an opportunity to show everyone what I’m truly capable of doing. After I beat Pedraza, I become a main event fighter.”