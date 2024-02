DAZN Weights from Orlando Ashton Sylve 140 vs. Estivan Falcao 134.8

(WBC Youth super lightweight title) Orestes Velazquez 139.6 vs. Julian Smith 139.2

(WBA International super lightweight title) Dainier Pero 234.6 vs. Joe Jones 216

Maricela Cornejo 146.8 vs. Kandi Wyatt 146.4

Cory Marksman 135 vs. Benigno Aguilar 136

Jorge Carlos 139.6 vs. Quinterius Chappell 138.2

Luis Lebron vs. Giovanni Gutierrez

Jasmine Artiga 115.2 vs. Nancy Franco 115.2

Alexander Gueche 115.8 vs. Osmar Rodriguez 114.2 Venue: Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida

Promoter: MVP Promotions/BoxLab Promotions

Venue: Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida

Promoter: MVP Promotions/BoxLab Promotions

TV: DAZN

