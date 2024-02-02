Welterweights Conor Benn and Peter Dobson faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday AFTERNOON at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN – with the action beginning at 11am PT and the main event between Benn and Dobson set to step through the ropes at approximately 2.30pm PT. The early start is to accommodate Benn’s UK fight fans.

Conor Benn: “He fights because he has no choice, I fight because I love to fight, that’s the difference. If he was in my shoes, he wouldn’t be a fighter. I choose to do this; I live and breathe this. So, keep that energy, he’s been trolling for months, keep shaking. You will find out what green is on Saturday. I promise you…I’m coming out there and I’m going to come straight to him. Meet him in the middle. We’ll have a shoot-out, no problem, the more I talk the more he shakes. I’m coming for the knockout. This luxury kid that lives a privileged life, I’m coming out there to wipe you out, I swear on my life. I’m going in to take your head off your shoulders. He’s mad delusional, I like his confidence, the loudest one if the weakest one in the room…I’ve proven everything I’ve ever said. I’m going in there to absolutely destroy him, period.”

Peter Dobson: “He’s so green, he thinks he’s going to take me out in the first round, that’s dumb. That’s what green fighters do. No-one he’s fought is better than me. They’re more known than me, but they’re not better than me. I’ve been overlooked my whole career, why do you think the last two Matchroom guys didn’t want to fight me? Because they did their homework. These guys obviously didn’t do their homework and he’s going to see. You will see why I can’t get fights, why promoters constantly tell me ‘This guy doesn’t want to fight you’. Do your homework. It’s been a long time coming, I’m an old land mine that’s been waiting to blow up for a long damn time…if he comes out hard in the first round, he’s going to get knocked out in the first round.”