Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced the addition of numerous New York City fan favorites to the St. Patrick’s Day Weekend card on March 15 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live globally on UFC Fightpass. The event is headlined by undefeated super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (9-0, 7 KOs) against Dauren Yeleussinov, (11-3-1, 10 KOs).

“When we announced Callum’s return to the Mecca of Boxing I received a wealth of phone calls from many promoters, managers and fighters who wanted to be part of this event,” said Loeffler. “We’re excited to add many of the most popular and talented New York City-based fighters for what will be an outstanding night of entertainment on March 15.”

The lineup includes:

Irish light heavyweight Joe Ward, (10-1, 6 KOs)

Irish super featherweight Feargal McCrory (15-0, 7 KOs)

Super lightweight Reshat ‘The Albanian Bear’ Mati, (14-0, 8 KOs)

Super lightweight Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer Seldin, (27-1, 23 KOs)

Super welterweight Brian Ceballo, (16-1, 8 KOs)

New York City Police Officer Nisa Rodriguez making her pro debut

Opponents are all TBAs.