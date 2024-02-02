Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez both made weight today ahead of Saturday’s hugely anticipated showdown between the unbeaten world ranked #1 and #2 light heavyweights at London’s OVO Arena.
Joshua Buatsi 174 vs. Dan Azeez 172.5
(WBA light heavyweight eliminator)
Adam Azim 140 vs. Enock Poulsen 139.5
(European super lightweight title)
Ben Whittaker 175.5 vs. Khalid Graidia 176
Caroline Dubois 134.5 vs. Miranda Reyes 134
Jeamie TKV 263 vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko 255
Francesca Hennessy 125.5 vs. Lauren Valdebenito 125
Venue: OVO Arena, London
Promoter: Boxxer
TV: Peacock (US), SkySports (UK)
While I have been aware of Buatsi for several years I struggle to see what Azeez has done to warrant this attention. His opposition has been weak. What am I missing?