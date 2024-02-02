Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez both made weight today ahead of Saturday’s hugely anticipated showdown between the unbeaten world ranked #1 and #2 light heavyweights at London’s OVO Arena.

Joshua Buatsi 174 vs. Dan Azeez 172.5

(WBA light heavyweight eliminator)



Adam Azim 140 vs. Enock Poulsen 139.5

(European super lightweight title)



Ben Whittaker 175.5 vs. Khalid Graidia 176

Caroline Dubois 134.5 vs. Miranda Reyes 134

Jeamie TKV 263 vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko 255

Francesca Hennessy 125.5 vs. Lauren Valdebenito 125

Venue: OVO Arena, London

Promoter: Boxxer

TV: Peacock (US), SkySports (UK)