February 2, 2024
Buatsi, Azeez make weight

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez both made weight today ahead of Saturday’s hugely anticipated showdown between the unbeaten world ranked #1 and #2 light heavyweights at London’s OVO Arena.

Joshua Buatsi 174 vs. Dan Azeez 172.5
(WBA light heavyweight eliminator)

Photo: Lawrence Lustig / Boxxer

Adam Azim 140 vs. Enock Poulsen 139.5
(European super lightweight title)
Photo: Lawrence Lustig / Boxxer

Ben Whittaker 175.5 vs. Khalid Graidia 176
Caroline Dubois 134.5 vs. Miranda Reyes 134
Jeamie TKV 263 vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko 255
Francesca Hennessy 125.5 vs. Lauren Valdebenito 125

Venue: OVO Arena, London
Promoter: Boxxer
TV: Peacock (US), SkySports (UK)

  • While I have been aware of Buatsi for several years I struggle to see what Azeez has done to warrant this attention. His opposition has been weak. What am I missing?

