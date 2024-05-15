This is what WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and WBO/IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) had to say at Wednesday’s media workout, three days before all the belts will be at stake on PPV from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury: “I’m on top of the world, baby! Who wouldn’t be enjoying it? I’m in the great Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is the main event. It is the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world…we’re looking forward to putting on a fantastic show for the world to watch.”

Oleksandr Usyk: “I feel good. Each event brings with it a new experience. It’s always a wonderful, great, and new experience for the team. I don’t have a final message for him. I will save it for Saturday.”