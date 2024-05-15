This is what WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and WBO/IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) had to say at Wednesday’s media workout, three days before all the belts will be at stake on PPV from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Tyson Fury: “I’m on top of the world, baby! Who wouldn’t be enjoying it? I’m in the great Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is the main event. It is the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world…we’re looking forward to putting on a fantastic show for the world to watch.”
Oleksandr Usyk: “I feel good. Each event brings with it a new experience. It’s always a wonderful, great, and new experience for the team. I don’t have a final message for him. I will save it for Saturday.”
Count how many times Fury will hold Usyk in the fight once they get in on the inside. Total BS. The referees do nothing to deter such a lame tactic to prevent getting hit. Fury never loses any points for holding. Ever.
I’m expecting Fury to try that and leaning on him too, but I’m also expecting Usyk to slide away and hit him in the head six times each time he tries it!
This fight is scheduled to be for all the bogus belts, but the less boxing needed on top of all the mess created for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF is a new sanctioning entity, and the utterly wothless IBO is finding a sneaky way to be present in some big events; hopefully they will be ignored. I saw a clown carrying a cheap IBO belt when Kambosos entered the ring, without a reason because it was a fight for the vacant IBF lightweight title. Now it is being mentioned in the Usyk vs. Fury fight. What a shame!!
This fight is a pickem with the oddsmakers. I really can’t pick a winner. Fury is so unpredictable. Usyk always shows up. Nobody wants to see Usyk-Joshua again, but Fury-Joshua would generate hundreds of millions. I don’t see Usyk winning on the cards if it’s close. I don’t think the size difference is that big of a deal. Usyk is a true master boxer.I could see him pitching a shutout if the Fury that fought Ngannu or Walin shows up. I think Tyson looks like he’s in shape and his head is on straight for this fight. I’m gonna go with my gut and say Fury by close and disputed UD12.