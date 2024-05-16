WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) refused to look at WBO/IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) during the face-off following the final press conference for their PPV clash on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Neither fighter had much to say during their turn at the mic. They were both very respectful and serious.
Tyson Fury: “I’m ready. I’ve got nothing to say apart from I’m ready for a good fight. And if it’s tough or easy, either way, I’ll be ready.”
Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m excited. I’m grateful for His Excellency, the reason this fight happened. Let’s make history!”
Hopefully it won’t be a last-minute cancellation from Fury’s side. I honestly wish that, in all agreement, the sanctioning bodies forbid the immediate rematch clause, at least if there is a valid justification.
The key to this fight will be Usyk not getting drawn in to any engagement where Fury can hold him, lean on him, and catch him on the break. Usyk is probably the only heavyweight boxer alive who has the footwork and movement to ensure this never happens. Lateral movement to get out of range every time Fury comes in to hold. Fury *has* to hold Usyk to drain his strength, and to rest. Also, apart from the Dylian White uppercut KO, which was a fluke at center-ring, Fury has a single signature go-to move: get his man against the ropes, then throw a STRAIGHT 1-2 combo. Straight left is HUGE, because of Fury’s reach and weight. While his opponent is trying to avoid the straight left, he quickly follows it with a straight right, which is like being hit with the end of a tree. I believe Usyk is intelligent enough to know all this, and can pitch an agile shut-out on an increasingly frustrated and desperate Fury. But Usyk also appears to be vulnerable to a body shot…
Fury wont be able to hold him Usyk will slip away or shrug him off Fury will be surprised by Usyk’s strength of body and mind and wont be able to keep him off ,I see Usyk operating in the pocket maybe even bullying and backing Tyson up to a clear points decision or TKO.
I think Fury is physically very strong. If he gets a hold of you, it’s hard to extricate yourself. The exception to this was ngannou, who manhandled Fury on the inside like a child. I think Fury was shocked by Ngannou’s physical strength
For once, the big lummox Fury has his big mouth shut. It will be interesting to see him hiding behind his height advantage, as he’s being outboxed and outsmarted, by a better, more athletic fighter. Usyk not the usual slug that Fury fights at a blistering pace of one fight a year maybe.
How does one hide behind a height advantage? It feels like it would be harder to hide behind a tall height.
Fury by decicion
Tyson Fury at his best wins easily. I don’t think this goes the distance…
I rate fury and usyk along with Lennox Lewis rocky Marciano and riddick bowe gene tunny jack dempsey and vitali klitshko the best of all time . These are in no particular order. These fighters are battle proven. Please don’t give me all the bums that sustained loss after loss and beat down after beat down like mike tyson and ali.