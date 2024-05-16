WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) refused to look at WBO/IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) during the face-off following the final press conference for their PPV clash on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Neither fighter had much to say during their turn at the mic. They were both very respectful and serious.

Tyson Fury: “I’m ready. I’ve got nothing to say apart from I’m ready for a good fight. And if it’s tough or easy, either way, I’ll be ready.”

Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m excited. I’m grateful for His Excellency, the reason this fight happened. Let’s make history!”