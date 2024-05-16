Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) will attempt to become a four-division world champion when he fights Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO lightweight world title this Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Emanuel Navarrete: “Each fight is different. Each opponent is different. Denys is an Olympian. He has a lot of experience in boxing. That’s the part we have to defeat. That’s the hardest part on Saturday. However, we always work the same. We always strengthen certain things that have been seen as weak in previous fights. But we always put a lot of energy into each training camp. We always have that mentality to work at 100 percent, and this camp wasn’t the exception. We worked hard, and Saturday will be a great fight night for all those watching at Pechanga Arena.”

Denys Berinchyk: “I’m happy for Emanuel that he was the king in three divisions, but this is my division. You will see a great, exciting fight on Saturday night.”

* * *

The co-feature between hometown hero Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) and unbeaten Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) will now be for the vacant WBO interim welterweight title. If Santillan wins, he will become only the second San Diego-born world champion in history, following Paul Vaden in 1995.

Giovani Santillan: “I’ve been looking forward to something like this happening ever since my first fight at Pechanga San Diego back in 2021. I’ve been saying that I want to bring world title fights for myself here in San Diego. Me being born and raised here, it’s an honor for this to happen. I’m excited. I just found out this morning {that the fight would be for the WBO interim title}. I’m ready.”

Brian Norman Jr: “We’re in his hometown. Everything is against me in this fight. But once again, this is where I shine the best. I thrive off of negativity. I love this opportunity. I love this moment…he’s number one, plain and simple. You saw what he did to Alexis Rocha to earn his spot, so I have to earn mine. He did his thing. Time for me to do mine.”