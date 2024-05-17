Ahead of his big “Fists of Fury” event on June 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the world’s greatest promoter Don King addressed the media alongside the fighters featured on the card.

Don King: “We are going to be here and bring boxing back to the fans, where it rightly belongs. I am very excited and pleased to do so. June 7 will be an exciting evening and will be second to none. We will be able to bring you Adrien “The Problem” Broner, and he is a problem, but so am I…most of these guys will fight better than they talk. That’s what they are. They are fighters. They are in the hurt business, and they don’t sit around and cry. This is the business to hurt people. We play the cards we are dealt, and we deal with them.”

The featured WBC People’s Championship has former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) against fan-favorite Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs).

Blair Cobbs: “It’s none other than Blair “The Flair,” the most exciting man in boxing. I come out blazing like never before. You guys are going to see something that you’ve never seen before. Things that are going to happen to Broner are going to be things never seen before. You guys are going to see action-packed performances, and this is all that I am about. I’ve been born for this moment. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I’ve been looking for this moment for a long time. I’ve been begging for this moment for a long time. I’ve been praying for this moment for a long time. Thank you, Don King, because Don King is back in action. June 7, I’ve arrived.”

Adrien Broner: “Now look at all this clown sh*t and none of this clown sh*t will work in the ring. People say I’m a clown but I’m a different type of clown. He’s (Cobbs) a clown in the circus. I’m ‘IT.’ I’m some scary type of clown. It gets scary when you talk about me. That sh*t isn’t going to work on me. June 7, I want everyone to come out. This time I don’t need to say anything, he’s doing everything for me. I’m about to f*ck this guy up. I look at him like Bill Haney if he was a boxer, no disrespect to Bill Haney. June 7 is doomsday and I’m training good. I’m training in Las Vegas with my little brother Tank (Davis). A lot of people thought I wouldn’t show up but I’m in shape and I can’t wait to put on a great performance. So, everyone come out and we’re about to get money. Let’s go Don, we got money to make.”

* * *

In a world title fight, WBC cruiserweight champion Noel “The Dark Horse” Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs) of Miami will defend his title for the first time when he takes on number one challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (20-1, 19 KOs) from Ontario, Canada.

Noel Mikaelian: “It will be a good fight. I’ll be defending my world title. I’m looking forward to bigger fights and this one is just like a training fight.”

Ryan Rozicki: “I’m not really much of a talker, I’m here to knock him out or he’s going to knock me out. And that’s it.”