By Miguel Maravilla

Three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) of Mexico City looks to add to his impressive resume as he takes on Ukrainian Olympian undefeated Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO lightweight title. Navarrete faces Berinchyk this Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California live on ESPN.

“This fight represents a lot. The opportunity to become a four-division world champion. I’m looking to take advantage of this opportunity,” says Navarrete. “I’m coming to the lightweight division to win and conquer.”

Having wrapped up his camp in Tijuana, Navarrete comes in well-trimmed and ready to campaign at 135 pounds.

“I always train similar every fight is different. He is an Olympian with experience in boxing. We always put a lot of energy and put the work in 100 percent,” Navarrete said on the preparation. “The truth is I’ve been training here for six years now. There’s a lot of sparring here and I am very focused here on the task but at the same time being away from family. There are sacrifices to make in this sport to come out on top.”

Navarrete is coming off a draw against Robson Conceicao last November in a fight that saw the Mexican score two knockdowns in going the distance with the Olympic gold medalist. “I dropped him twice with one hand, but I felt strong despite everything that happened throughout that fight,” Navarrete said.

Winning his first world title in 2018, Navarrete pulled the upset when he won a unanimous decision over Isaac Dogboe to win the WBO super bantamweight world title at the Theater in Madison Square Garden. Moving up to the 126-pound division, Navarrete captured the vacant WBO featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Ruben Villa in October of 2020. Last year, Navarrete got off the canvas and scored a late stoppage over Liam Wilson to win the vacant WBO super featherweight title.

“This has been a good journey throughout my career. I’m a much different fighter than when I began. I thank all my trainers and my parents. Boxing has given me so much and given me a great economic status. I have had learning experiences and as a person I have achieved a lot,” Navarrete explained.

Attempting to win his fourth world title in his fourth weight division, Navarrete looks to join fellow Mexicans Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Leo Santa Cruz, and Jorge “El Travieso” Arce.

“To have the opportunity to fight for another world title in a new division, for me this would be another accomplishment for my career. It’s something I never thought I could accomplish,” Navarrete said. “The truth is it’s a personal challenge. I’m focused on the ring, but this would be a great accomplishment for me. We try to live the moment and work hard,” Navarrete added.

Standing in his way is his opponent the undefeated Denys Berinchyk. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympic silver medalist won a unanimous decision over Anthony Yigit in his last fight earning him his first world title shot.

“Ukrainian fighting style is unique. There are many great fighters that the country has produced. I expect a tough Berinchyk coming with everything to win,” Navarrete commented.

The 29-year-old Navarrete understands the tough task in his attempt at a fourth world title as he awaits a challenge from the Ukrainian.

“The Ukrainian Style is very tough, and I definitely expect a challenge here,” Navarrete said. “I will do whatever it takes to win by knockout but most importantly get the win,”

