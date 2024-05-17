By Przemek Garczarczyk
Legendary Teddy Atlas explains from Riyadh all the angles (pun intended!) of the Usyk vs. Fury fight and gives his final prediction:
Teddy is from an era where there were no great giant HW over 6.5 feet. As skilled as Usyk is he is not hard to touch – Usyk is very hard to nail with a big shot. If Fury is in shape he can touch Usyk from a distance and wear him down with body shots
Big difference is size and power between Usyk & Fury.
Let’s not forget that Fury will hold and lay on Usyk for nearly 45% of the fight. Yet, no warnings or points will be pulled from Fury.
Atlas trained the 6’7″ Michael Grant.
Idiotic statement.
Fury is in shape and if this version moves like the middleweight like in previous fights, Usyk will be in for long night. However, Usyk will be ready and the amount of weight that Fury lost may very well work against him especially later in the fight. I see it as 50-50 going in. This one is interesting since a lineal undisputed champ will emerge but probably kinda boring. Hope I’m wrong.
Fury looks to be in great shape, I think Tyson and Usyk are in for a tough night. I still give a very, very slight edge to Usyk but either guy can win, this is a pick’em fight.
Yes, the undefeated Fury doesn’t know how to win…oof.
Bang!… lol, I miss that
This a good assessment by Teddy and I don’t always agree with him but he does know talent. I’m so glad he mentioned the body because that’s key to beating this guy.
Everyone assumes Fury is going to “lean” on Usyk but ignores the fact that Fury is trimmer than usual. I think he’s trimmer because he’s planning to box. Leaning on Usyk is risky because it closes the distance and gives him a chance to land something sneaky. Their boxing skills are similar but Tyson has a reach advantage that he will capitalize on by attempting to keep Usyk on the outside.
I’m just going to go out and say this. Come Sunday morning, I could look like a c*nt, but I doubt it. Fury cannot fight going backwards. Fury is physically very uncoordinated and un-athletic. Even though Fury has great awareness in the ring, and great reflexes, he is not a great boxer. His most impressive victory was against Klitschko. Watch that fight. Fury won that fight by non-boxing. He stank out the joint. But Fury is a master of judging distance. Keep a distance from Klitschko where Klitschko cannot attack. As soon as Klitschko wants to attack, take a step back. Nullify the attack. Put your hands behind your back. Show the judges that your opponent can’t touch you. Against Wilder, Fury could lumber forward and club Wilder into submission. Because wilder is a crap boxer with crap movement. Against Usyk, Fury probably knows that lumbering forward to club Usyk into submission will not work. You won’t catch him. Also, going backwards will not work, because you can’t counterpunch against a master boxer. All that remains is the distance-management herky-jerky anti-boxing that Fury employed against Klitschko. I believe Usyk’s skill and intelligence wins that fight.