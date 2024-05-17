Teddy Atlas talks Fury-Usyk By Przemek Garczarczyk Legendary Teddy Atlas explains from Riyadh all the angles (pun intended!) of the Usyk vs. Fury fight and gives his final prediction: “Usyk because he knows how to win. I know Tyson will be ready, best he can be…but it will be not enough for Usyk.” Usyk addresses naysayers Navarrete eyes world title in fourth weight division Like this: Like Loading...

