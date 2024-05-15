As Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) prepares to make history, he’s received overwhelming support from some of Mexico’s most revered boxing legends.

Canelo Alvarez, Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Marquez, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Leo Santa Cruz, and Jorge “El Travieso” Arce have all extended their support to the 29-year-old fighting pride of San Juan Zitlaltepec, who will attempt to join this elite group of Mexican boxers who have captured world titles in four different weight divisions.

Navarrete will fight Ukrainian Olympian Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO lightweight world title this Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

“It is an honor to have the backing of such esteemed champions who have inspired me to chase greatness,” said Navarrete. “Their words have motivated me to push harder and leave everything in the ring to achieve this milestone for my country and my fans.”