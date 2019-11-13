Unbeaten former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has accepted an offer of a boxing match with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. “Stipe says he wants to box me, that would be a good fight for sure. After I get Wilder out of the way, I’ll fight Stipe in a boxing match if he wants it. It would be a big crossover fight like Mayweather and McGregor,” Fury told mtkglobal.com. “I’m open to that fight so he should come and see me. It would be the same outcome for any of them, they’ll all get smashed.”