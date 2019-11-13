November 13, 2019
Boxing News

Boesel-Fornling Final Press Conference

Photos: Team SES / U. Koch – fotobasis.de

WBA #1 rated Dominic Boesel (29-1, 11 KOs) and #3 rated Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) faced off today at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash for the WBA interim world title on Saturday at the Messe Arena in Halle/Salle, Germany. Fornling’s IBO title will also be on the line. ESPN+ will show the bout in the USA. MDR airs it in Germany.
Dominic Boesel: “Fornling is very sure of himself, I’m sure of myself. Everyone has his confidence and that’s a good thing! The advantage is with me. I’m a better boxer and I hit harder. In the end I’m going to get my way. Fornling is no KO puncher. My knockout ratio is better!”

Sven Fornling: “I’m relaxed, very relaxed. On Saturday Boesel will see what a top fighter is, I’m after all the world champion! For me, this fight is not “50-50” I’m going to knock out him!”

SES promoter Ulf Steinforth and EC promoter Erol Ceylan both stated they see the fight as 50-50. Boesel is a -230 betting favorite, while Fornling backers can get +170.

The telecast also features Rio bronze medalist and amateur world champion Mohammed Rabii (9-0, 5 KOs) against Jesus Gurrola (27-14-3, 14 KOs) in a super welterweight clash, heavyweight hopeful Peter Kadiru (5-0, 1 KO) against Perdo Martinez (7-10, 3 KOs), and super middleweight Stefan Haertel (18-1, 2 KOs) against David Zegarra (34-3, 21 KOs).

