By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne slammed Australian heavyweight Paul Gallen because the Rugby League Football Legend earns ten times the amount of money the Perth-based Browne earns. “The reason I’m not fighting Gallen is Gallen is getting paid ten times more than I am for fighting someone who isn’t a boxer,” Browne said.

“Gallen won’t fight me, because he’ll pay me f**k all like I’m getting anyway. He’s getting paid more than I was paid for fighting for the world title. Six two minute rounds and he’s getting paid over double what I got paid for my world title.

“That’s just Aussie boxing for you. I get paid f**k all – and most Aussie boxers get paid f**k all. Footy players and people like that come on board and get paid ten times as much.

“If they want to offer me the same money as they’re fighting for, I’ll fight both of them on the same f***ing night. I don’t care at all. The fact of the matter is, I’m not getting cheap-shotted and not paid for something I should be getting paid a lot more for. So, that’s the reason.”