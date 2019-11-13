Photos: Emily Harney

The Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame induction dinner took place this past Saturday in the Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The new CBHOF inductees are boxers Arturo “Thunder” Gatti, “Bad” Chad Dawson, Delvin Rodriguez, Eddie Campo and Teddy “Redtop” Davis, as well as referee Arthur Mercante, Sr.



In addition, undefeated New Haven light heavyweight Charles Foster was honored as 2019 Professional Boxer of the Year, Felix Parilla as Amateur Boxer of the Year, Glenn Feldman as Professional Official of the Year, Sherman Cain for Contribution to Boxing, and Kevin and Rona Smith as Amateur Officials of the Year.



