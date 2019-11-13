November 13, 2019
Boxing News

Connecticut BHOF induction dinner

Photos: Emily Harney

The Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame induction dinner took place this past Saturday in the Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The new CBHOF inductees are boxers Arturo “Thunder” Gatti, “Bad” Chad Dawson, Delvin Rodriguez, Eddie Campo and Teddy “Redtop” Davis, as well as referee Arthur Mercante, Sr.
Ctboxing Hof19 006
In addition, undefeated New Haven light heavyweight Charles Foster was honored as 2019 Professional Boxer of the Year, Felix Parilla as Amateur Boxer of the Year, Glenn Feldman as Professional Official of the Year, Sherman Cain for Contribution to Boxing, and Kevin and Rona Smith as Amateur Officials of the Year.



Australian football legends clash Friday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>