November 13, 2019
Boxing News

Rocky Fielding back in action Friday

Former WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding returns Friday for the first time since losing his world title to Canelo Alvarez last December. Fielding (27-2, 15 KOs) faces Abdallah Paziwapazi (26-6-1, 23 KOs) at the Olympia in his hometown of Liverpool, England, topping an ESPN+ televised card.
At the final press conference, Fielding said, “If he wants to trade, he’ll walk onto one of my shots. He has a lot of stoppages but I’ve been training hard for this fight since it got put to me and we’ve been working on a lot of stuff with Jamie (Moore). He’s a game opponent but I think I’m a class above.”

The Lee Eaton-promoted card also features four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (38-5-1, 17 KOs) against Sladan Janjanin (27-4, 21 KOs) in a super middleweight bout, ex-lightweight king Terry Flanagan (35-2, 14 KOs) facing Jayro Duran (14-6, 13 KOs), and Olympian Tasha Jonas (8-1, 6 KOs) taking on Bianka Majlath (3-3, 3 KOs).

