Former WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding returns Friday for the first time since losing his world title to Canelo Alvarez last December. Fielding (27-2, 15 KOs) faces Abdallah Paziwapazi (26-6-1, 23 KOs) at the Olympia in his hometown of Liverpool, England, topping an ESPN+ televised card.



At the final press conference, Fielding said, “If he wants to trade, he’ll walk onto one of my shots. He has a lot of stoppages but I’ve been training hard for this fight since it got put to me and we’ve been working on a lot of stuff with Jamie (Moore). He’s a game opponent but I think I’m a class above.”

The Lee Eaton-promoted card also features four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (38-5-1, 17 KOs) against Sladan Janjanin (27-4, 21 KOs) in a super middleweight bout, ex-lightweight king Terry Flanagan (35-2, 14 KOs) facing Jayro Duran (14-6, 13 KOs), and Olympian Tasha Jonas (8-1, 6 KOs) taking on Bianka Majlath (3-3, 3 KOs).