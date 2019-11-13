Former world champions and top-rated contenders clash when the Philippines’ Marlon Tapales (33-2, 16 KOs) and Japan’s Ryosuke Iwasa (26-3, 16 KOs) meet for the IBF interim super bantamweight title on December 7 live on Showtime from Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, NY. The fight was officially announced today.

The telecast is headlined by undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo defending his title against Dennis Hogan, and also features middleweights Chris Eubank, Jr. and Matt Korobov squaring off in the co-main event for the WBA interim middleweight title.

The non-televised undercard will feature a clash between once-beaten middleweight contenders as Immanuel Aleem (18-1-2, 11 KOs) and Ronald Ellis (16-1-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round fight, unbeaten bantamweight Duke Micah (23-0, 19 KOs) in a 10-round duel against Joseph Ambo (9-2-1, 6 KOs) and female strawweight Louisa Hawton (9-2, 5 KOs) battling Lorraine Villalobos (4-2, 2 KOs) for the WBC interim strawweight championship.