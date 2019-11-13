WBA super featherweight world champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-4-2, 16 KOs) hosted a media workout yesterday at KnuckleHeadz Boxing in Ventura, Calif. ahead of his 12-round title defense against Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (31-8, 20 KOs). The fight will place November 23 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.



The same day in Las Vegas, Leo Santa Cruz fights Miguel Flores for the WBA super featherweight “super” world title. Cancio doesn’t like it. “I think it’s a bunch of B.S.,” he said. “I got the short end of the stick once again. I’m not a big name to a lot of people like Leo Santa Cruz is. I feel like that’s why they did it.

“Machado, his belt got taken away because he was super champion and they gave it to Gervonta “Tank” Davis, so if I come out victorious November 23 and if Leo comes out victorious November 23, that’s a fight I definitely want to make. I feel like I’m the bigger, stronger 130-pound guy. I feel like his style and my style will clash for a good fight, but I think he’s going to realize the difference at 130 pounds.”