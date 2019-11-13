Heavyweight Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, who challenges WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder in a PPV rematch on November 23, has accused Wilder of using illegal tactics in their first fight. “I think that some of the things that Wilder did and the antics that Wilder does could be dealt with differently this time around, the illegal things,” said Ortiz during a conference call with reporters.

“Blows that he throws with the inside of his fists, punching down from the top of the head down and all kinds of craziness that he does, which makes it very difficult to get settled in any fight and quite frankly should be illegal and BORDERLINE CRIMINAL!”

When asked about Ortiz’s allegations, Wilder stated, “You know I have never heard of that so I think that he is being sarcastic. Only thing that’s criminal is me hitting people with the right hand and almost killing them. That’s the only thing I can go with.

“As far as in the ring I don’t know what can be criticized. I would love to know myself to be honest.

“I want to know that because if it’s something to tear me down or something like that, then that will make me even more motivated towards Ortiz if he’s trying to try to tear me down after I have blessed him twice.

“I would love to know what he meant by that. That could be good for raising my blood and make me want to even more hurt him more than what I want to do now.

“So he needs to clarify that for me before I take it the wrong way. We know when I get mad, it’s over with. It’s over with. So right now I’m mutual with him. I’m very respectful. He said thank God for me, I blessed him a second time. A second time. A second time ladies and gentlemen, when I didn’t have to.

“So I need that clarified or I’m going to take this the wrong way and I’m really going to want to beat him down!”