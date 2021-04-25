ESPN is reporting that a memorandum of understanding has been sent from Saudi Arabian investors who are committing to cough up a record-smashing $150 million site fee to stage the undisputed heavyweight title fight between WBC champ Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF, WBO champ Anthony Joshua.
Fury and Joshua will both pocket around $75 million each if the deal goes through. The bout is expected to happen in July or August.
Both are well worth that and more! Make both fights this year!
more talk of the fight. i guess its news
Enough yick-yack…get it done for the world to see.