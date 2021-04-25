April 24, 2021
Boxing News

Fury, Joshua eyeing $75 million purses

ESPN is reporting that a memorandum of understanding has been sent from Saudi Arabian investors who are committing to cough up a record-smashing $150 million site fee to stage the undisputed heavyweight title fight between WBC champ Tyson Fury and WBA, IBF, WBO champ Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua will both pocket around $75 million each if the deal goes through. The bout is expected to happen in July or August.

