WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) and former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) were to have faced off in a July 9 clash on DAZN, however, Garcia announced to his 8.6 million followers today that he is withdrawing from the fight.

Ryan Gonzalez: I know this news may be disappointing to some of my fans but I am announcing today that I am withdrawing from my July 9th fight. At this time it is important to manage my health and wellbeing. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself. I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self. I want to Thank God, my family, my doctors and my supporters.

Javier Fortuna: “I wish Ryan Garcia a speedy recovery. There are things more important than fighting and I hope he is able to quickly recover. We can reschedule our fight for a time when I can face and beat a 100% prepared version of Ryan Garcia.”

Fortuna says he’s not sure yet if he’ll be facing a different opponent next.