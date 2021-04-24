WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) and former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) were to have faced off in a July 9 clash on DAZN, however, Garcia announced to his 8.6 million followers today that he is withdrawing from the fight.
Ryan Gonzalez: I know this news may be disappointing to some of my fans but I am announcing today that I am withdrawing from my July 9th fight. At this time it is important to manage my health and wellbeing. I have decided to take some time off to focus on becoming a stronger version of myself. I hope to be back soon and am looking forward to stepping back into the ring when I am my healthiest self. I want to Thank God, my family, my doctors and my supporters.
Javier Fortuna: “I wish Ryan Garcia a speedy recovery. There are things more important than fighting and I hope he is able to quickly recover. We can reschedule our fight for a time when I can face and beat a 100% prepared version of Ryan Garcia.”
Fortuna says he’s not sure yet if he’ll be facing a different opponent next.
Much appreciation to Garcia for being intelligent enough and having the courage to withdraw from the scheduled fight in order to tend to what he needed to do. Great commendations to Fortuna for respecting Ryan Garcia’s decision and for the kind words he offered.
Agree with you 100%…hope Kingry takes care of himself and is able to return better than ever. And much respect for Fortuna for his words of support and encouragement towards Kingry.
He has a mental health problem called depression, that is why he aint fighting fortuna!!
I guess Campbell really destroyed his mind. I wish him well.
“I guess Campbell really destroyed his mind.” A bit presumptuous and simplistic.
Hagler, Leonard, Hearns, Duran or any other real fighter would ever pull out of a fight. But these days we have over payed primadonnas who can’t step up and fight the best of the best! Ryan Garcia has a net worth of ten million while Teo has 2.5. #primadonnamillennials
I am not sure what to make of this, but whatever it is, I hope Kingry makes a recovery.
As for Fortuna, I am not sure what is next. I hope they can find a “stay busy” opponent. However, I do not mind seeing Fortuna vs. Isaac Cruz in a “stay in hell” fight. Otherwise, Fortuna will have to wait for Kingry.
good that he did this months out. not days or weeks
He did NOT provide a credible reason.
Last month, Garcia posted on social media that he was having mental health struggles.
“I still struggle everyday with anxiety and depression at times because of my anxiety,” Garcia wrote. “I’m here to tell you it’s still possible to reach your dreams. There is ways to cope, I know I look like someone who is happy all the time but inside I hurt at times struggling just to function but I choose to keep moving forward. I love you guys keep going.”