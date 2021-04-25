Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs) failed to score his 17th consecutive first round knockout and, in fact, didn’t get a knockout at all against Demond Nicholson (23-4-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at a sold-out Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. Berlanga knocked down Nicholson in rounds two, three, five, and eight, but had to settle for an eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 79-68, 79-69, 79-69.

Berlanga said, “I feel amazing. It’s kind of fu—- up I had to go to the judges with all the people here. I know they wanted a first-round knockout, but I enjoyed getting the experience.

“It was an awesome experience for me. I caught him with an amazing shot at 10 seconds of the last round. I wanted to get him out! But I didn’t, but I got the experience, especially in front of my Puerto Rican people. It was good.

“I give myself a ‘C’ tonight. I wanted the knockout, of course, but I’m happy to have performed in front of my Puerto Rican people, who were cheering me on all night.”

“What’s next? Keep working in the gym, improving my craft, and get ready for whatever is next.”