Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs) failed to score his 17th consecutive first round knockout and, in fact, didn’t get a knockout at all against Demond Nicholson (23-4-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday night at a sold-out Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. Berlanga knocked down Nicholson in rounds two, three, five, and eight, but had to settle for an eight round unanimous decision. Scores were 79-68, 79-69, 79-69.
Berlanga said, “I feel amazing. It’s kind of fu—- up I had to go to the judges with all the people here. I know they wanted a first-round knockout, but I enjoyed getting the experience.
“It was an awesome experience for me. I caught him with an amazing shot at 10 seconds of the last round. I wanted to get him out! But I didn’t, but I got the experience, especially in front of my Puerto Rican people. It was good.
“I give myself a ‘C’ tonight. I wanted the knockout, of course, but I’m happy to have performed in front of my Puerto Rican people, who were cheering me on all night.”
“What’s next? Keep working in the gym, improving my craft, and get ready for whatever is next.”
Berlinga was easily exposed and should be very beatable but he’s still learning.
People are so quick to forget that Cánelo got knocked down several times early in his career. Berlanga won, almost got the Ko, yes he needs work on Stamina
Hooraaayyy…I finally had a better look at Berlanga.
I like Berlanga’s authoritative jab, but I want to see him use that jab more often. Berlanga’s inside fighting needs more development to set up his body punching. It also appears Berlanga’s left hooks have natural heat on it.
Berlanga took a few good shots on the chin, so thus far, I like how his chin looks. However, I want to further evaluate his conditioning in future fights and let’s hope Berlanga’s next opponent can provide solid rounds to him.
It was a good learning experience for Berlanga because it will teach him how to set up his punches better, rather than think every opponent will fall after a few punches in the early rounds.
Berlanga relies a lot on his power. He needs more stamina and conditioning.
A dominant performance, but Berlanga showed he’s not the super-human destroyer he was portrayed to be. He was clearly bigger, stronger, and faster than Nicholson. It looked more like a Lightheavy or Cruiserweight against a Middleweight. He got hit solidly on occasion throughout the fight and looked a little fatigued starting around the 6th round, especially in the 7th, and came alive a bit in the 8th, but I think it was more of an adrenaline surge than conditioning. I think this fight is exactly what he needed: he got the rounds in, showed he can command a fight, take a punch, and carry his power into later rounds. He can now step in line and focus on being a contender rather than a 1st round KO phenom.