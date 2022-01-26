WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has launched another salvo of insults at heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Oleksandr Usyk.
“I’m just gonna keep videoing until one of these cowards decides to fight,” said Fury on social media. “You’re all cowards! Shithouse bums! I don’t care who I fight. AJ, Usyk, Dillian Whyte or any of them. Fight me! I’m the best man that’s ever lived. Yas are all coward bum-dossers. I’ll annihilate the lot of yas and destroy yas, submit yas, tap you bitches out. Come and fight!
“I’ve been asked this question over and over again. I do not know the answers to it. I’m ready to fight this weekend. I’ve been training for eight weeks. How long does a man need to train? Joshua is a coward. Usyk is a pussy. Whyte don’t want to fight. So you can prove me wrong and get to f**king fighting you pair of cowards. You’re all cowards. You’re all bum-dossers! Have a fight or do one you pack of wet lettuces!”
Fury is the best but unfortunately he has really got to that place where he is comfortable pretty much saying anything on social media, as nothing really sticks for longer than 5 mins these. What he is saying here doesn’t really mean much. Whyte is a mandatory who he would absolutely not be fighting if he weren’t a mandatory. AJ went to the ends of the Earth to fight Fury but Fury pulled out last minute to honour third fight with Wilder. And Usyk, himself, doesn’t really have much say in any of this. He is down to fight AJ again unless someone tells him that AJ was paid to step aside.
I know Fury doesnt really give a shit, but to me this kind of empty trash talk does nothing for his reputation.
*5 mins these days
Fury in 2! He is right, these chickens like Usyk and Whyte doing there best to not get the fight.
This guy was almost ko’d by an overrated wilder and barely got through 2 defenses. His fight with Vlady was pathetic. Can’t wait to see him on the canvas like a pile of blubber.