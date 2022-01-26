WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has launched another salvo of insults at heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Oleksandr Usyk.

“I’m just gonna keep videoing until one of these cowards decides to fight,” said Fury on social media. “You’re all cowards! Shithouse bums! I don’t care who I fight. AJ, Usyk, Dillian Whyte or any of them. Fight me! I’m the best man that’s ever lived. Yas are all coward bum-dossers. I’ll annihilate the lot of yas and destroy yas, submit yas, tap you bitches out. Come and fight!

“I’ve been asked this question over and over again. I do not know the answers to it. I’m ready to fight this weekend. I’ve been training for eight weeks. How long does a man need to train? Joshua is a coward. Usyk is a pussy. Whyte don’t want to fight. So you can prove me wrong and get to f**king fighting you pair of cowards. You’re all cowards. You’re all bum-dossers! Have a fight or do one you pack of wet lettuces!”