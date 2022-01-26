By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn is confident he can work out a deal for Haney to take on undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos in Australia this year.
“It’s not announced, there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes,” Hearn told The DAZN show. “It’s not even an offer but I think Kambosos wants to fight, Haney wants to fight. It’s the natural fight. It’s not close to being signed. There’s a deal that’s been discussed that could get this made. From our side, we’ve got a model we think works.
“There’s a lot of revenue that goes into this pot. George Kambosos’ deal will be worked out with Lou DiBella. We’re all working collectively to make this happen.”
“Devin Haney, the kid’s smart, he’s made a lot of money. He understands the importance of this fight for his career. If you believe you win this fight, don’t price yourself out. You win this, you’re undisputed and done it on foreign soil. You become a superstar overnight.”
Make the fight man I miss the 80’s and 90’s
Except when you use your mobile phone and browse the internet lol.
I hope this fight is made. Haney is the one guy who ALMOST gets the big fight and the rug is pulled from under him. I hope he gets his opportunity. I hope he also understands the assignment. If he’s going to Australia, he will have to take risks and go for the KO.
Kambosos is actually very good boxer and doubt he gets KO’d by Haney.
Right, Haney would needs to be flawless in Australia. After what they shamelessly did when Paq graced them with his Boxing presence.
Don’t really think Paq was robbed in that fight-although he is much better than Horn he had an off night and did very little.
Haney is the man to beat. He is the WBC lightweight champion and shouldnt need to chase people down for a fight. But he’s that good!
Designing a franchise belt to appease/protect their favorite fighters only made more confusion and wasn’t worth it in the end. Boxing should find out who is the best at each division, not who is the most favored.
I applaud any champion going for undisputed.
While it’s a good fight, I’d rather see him against Loma or Tank!!! Now that would be a mega fight!!!!!