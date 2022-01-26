By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney’s promoter Eddie Hearn is confident he can work out a deal for Haney to take on undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos in Australia this year.

“It’s not announced, there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes,” Hearn told The DAZN show. “It’s not even an offer but I think Kambosos wants to fight, Haney wants to fight. It’s the natural fight. It’s not close to being signed. There’s a deal that’s been discussed that could get this made. From our side, we’ve got a model we think works.

“There’s a lot of revenue that goes into this pot. George Kambosos’ deal will be worked out with Lou DiBella. We’re all working collectively to make this happen.”

“Devin Haney, the kid’s smart, he’s made a lot of money. He understands the importance of this fight for his career. If you believe you win this fight, don’t price yourself out. You win this, you’re undisputed and done it on foreign soil. You become a superstar overnight.”