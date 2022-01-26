WBC/WBA/IBF female middleweight world champion Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields held a media workout at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas on Tuesday as she showed off her skills before her February 5 PPV defense against #1 ranked challenger Ema Kozin taking place February 5 live on pay-per-view at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

On adding co-trainer Gerald Tucker to her team, joining longtime coach John David Jackson:

“I just wanted some new eyes in my camp. I’ve always wanted two different coaches with two different styles in my corner. He fits into my team perfectly.

“Gerald works with Floyd Mayweather, so he brings a different kind of boxing conditioning. He does the pads differently than how I’ve ever done them. We’re able to add some things and my coaches are totally in sync.”

On a potential showdown with Savannah Marshall:

“I’ve never focused on Savannah. She’s been focused on me. If you watch her interviews, she’s always talking about Claressa Shields. I’m definitely happy that the fight with her is getting closer. They’re going to see why I’m a 12-time champion. There is just a huge difference in what we can do as fighters.”

On making her U.K. debut as a professional (Shields won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic games in London):

“I feel like I’m returning to my old stomping grounds. I’m excited to perform and show everyone in the U.K. how I’ve gotten better as a fighter. When they saw me in the Olympics, I was still a teenager.

“I don’t think they’ve seen my style of boxing over there yet. I’m bringing my ferociousness and my swag. I’m going to show them why I’m pound-for-pound. They should all come out and watch this fight, because I’m building all kinds of new strength and power.”

On switching from MMA training camps back to boxing:

“The mental part is the biggest thing for me. I definitely enjoy learning MMA, so when I’m back to boxing, I have to make that switch back to knowing I just have my left and my right hands. My preference is still boxing training though. I’m still getting better and learning more, even with all I’ve accomplished in boxing so far.”