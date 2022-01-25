The long-simmering rivalry between British rivals Amir Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) and Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will finally come to a head in a 149-pound catchweight battle on February 19, at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Roughly 20,000 fans will be in attendance for this British super fight for the ages, which sold out in 10 minutes when tickets went on sale in December.

Promoted by BOXXER, Khan vs. Brook and select undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

“I think Kell Brook is very bitter, and this is a good time for me to put the issue straight between us because he has always thought he is the better fighter than me,” Khan told Sky Sports. “He’s always said he should have had the recognition that I had and believes that should have been him. But at the end of the day, my skills made me the name I am today.”

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Brook said: “This is a real grudge match, there’s no love lost in this fight and we both don’t like each other. The fans and the pundits can’t split us, and that shows how even this fight is going to be.”