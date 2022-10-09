By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

One of boxing’s latest wonders was victorious Saturday night as the 6’6, WBC interim super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KO’s) of Indio, California won a workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision over Ensenada, Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KO’s) in headlining Showtime Championship Boxing at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 119-109.

In typical fashion the much taller Fundora pumped out the jab, but Ocampo threw the chopping right that connected on Fundora. Ocampo connected with a right in the second, but Fundora responded with his right, busting the Mexican’s nose as Ocampo began to bleed. Measuring with the jab in round three, Fundora appeared to be timing as Ocampo charged and attacked to close the round. It was an inside fight in the fourth as Fundora and Ocampo exchanged, neither taking a step back.

Continuing inside in the fifth, Fundora connected with an uppercut, but Ocampo held his ground and fought on, a short right by Fundora to close the round stopped Ocampo’s momentum. Staying in the phone booth in the sixth, neither took a step back but Fundora began to get some snap on his punches in getting some distance. Ocampo continued to stand and trade with Fundora in the seventh, on the inside as that fight appeared to be in his favor. Hammering away inside, Fundora appeared to be softening up Ocampo and started to land thudding shots as Ocampo appeared to be tired on shaky legs.

With the doctor and referee keeping a close eye heading into the ninth, Fundora chopped down Ocampo and was patient working inside. Late in the fight in the tenth, Ocampo and Fundora kept working on the inside as neither stopped nor backed up. During the championship rounds in the eleventh, Fundora boxed from a distance and jabbed as Ocampo’s face was busted and he continued to chase and eat the jab in the process. The final round saw Fundora box and fight conservatively sticking the jab as Ocampo looked for one last hurrah but appeared a defeated fighter.