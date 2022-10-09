By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
One of boxing’s latest wonders was victorious Saturday night as the 6’6, WBC interim super welterweight champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KO’s) of Indio, California won a workmanlike twelve round unanimous decision over Ensenada, Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KO’s) in headlining Showtime Championship Boxing at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 119-109.
In typical fashion the much taller Fundora pumped out the jab, but Ocampo threw the chopping right that connected on Fundora. Ocampo connected with a right in the second, but Fundora responded with his right, busting the Mexican’s nose as Ocampo began to bleed. Measuring with the jab in round three, Fundora appeared to be timing as Ocampo charged and attacked to close the round. It was an inside fight in the fourth as Fundora and Ocampo exchanged, neither taking a step back.
Continuing inside in the fifth, Fundora connected with an uppercut, but Ocampo held his ground and fought on, a short right by Fundora to close the round stopped Ocampo’s momentum. Staying in the phone booth in the sixth, neither took a step back but Fundora began to get some snap on his punches in getting some distance. Ocampo continued to stand and trade with Fundora in the seventh, on the inside as that fight appeared to be in his favor. Hammering away inside, Fundora appeared to be softening up Ocampo and started to land thudding shots as Ocampo appeared to be tired on shaky legs.
With the doctor and referee keeping a close eye heading into the ninth, Fundora chopped down Ocampo and was patient working inside. Late in the fight in the tenth, Ocampo and Fundora kept working on the inside as neither stopped nor backed up. During the championship rounds in the eleventh, Fundora boxed from a distance and jabbed as Ocampo’s face was busted and he continued to chase and eat the jab in the process. The final round saw Fundora box and fight conservatively sticking the jab as Ocampo looked for one last hurrah but appeared a defeated fighter.
Fundora vs GGG! Wonder what weight Fundora will finish his career at?
i guess its just boxing this day and age. does showtime use canned crowd noise? when fundora landed one punch the crowd erupted in noise. who pays the judges and ref and announcers? this was a boxing show and a fix
Perhaps this unfair because I look forward to seeing Fundora fight, but I keep having the following thought everytime I see this guy in action: He needs to quit boxing. I say this because he looks like he is heading for dead-end no matter what he does: As he moves up in class and fights say, a Charlo, it appears he is surely going to get KO’d badly. If he keeps fighting these lower level fights, he takes a ton of brain damage en route, probably, to getting KO’d, anyway. In theory, he could adjust his fight style and use his height and reach to make it more likely he could win a championship and take a lot less punishment in the process, but in practice — if tonight’s outside fighting (poor) and subsequent retreat into a slugfest is any indication — he will never be able to do that. I hope I am wrong, but it seems like Fundora almost certainly hits a dead-end, getting KO’d at the top level and taking a ton of brain damage for the privilege.
Fundora did a real nice job of boxing steady through 12 rounds. He’s a real class act too. I’d like to see him have at least 2 or 3 more fights though before jumping in there with someone like Charlo. I like this kid but he needs a little more experience and a lot more head movement.
Zero chance against Charlo, it would seem. Just gets hit too much. What would those 2 or 3 more fight be for? Is he really improving, anyway? He keeps falling back into these un-strategic slugfests and actually says he enjoys them, which portends little chance of this unwise pattern going away (until he gets devastatingly KO’d and it’s too late). The situation looks hopeless.
I thought it was a close good fight. Ocampo was outgunned by Fundora, but I thought he fought a good fight. There’s no doubt who won, but I think it was a little closer than what the judges had. Having said that, I wasn’t impressed one bit by Fundora. I think he wore Ocampo out , but i think it had more to do with Fundora’s size than the damage he did on him. I think first time he fight a power puncher he’s getting knocked out. Or a good strong boxer and he’ll get outbox.
On another note, what the F***K is wrong with Jack Reiss? Ocampo wasn’t hurt, he was tired as he’ll but he was fighting his heart out. This is not the first time a se Reiss act this way. He seems to think he owns everything inside the ring like his entitled to do whatever he wants. And what about when he said that they should deduct money from Ocampo’s corner because they spilled water on purpose. Maybe they did it on purpose, but is not his job to say that crap. Deduct a point yes, that he could do that but that’s it. I’m getting tired of that ass****.
Right. I think the win was simply down to size, reach but also youth. His youth is going to fade fast with the amount of brain-altering punches he keeps taking for basically no good reason.
Fundora boxed early then late, but slugged it out in the middle rounds. He could be a lot more effective while boxing if he put some snap on his jab. He used it mostly as a range finder with a lot of pawing but with little power behind it. He fell short on many of those jabs.
He did better in the inside fighting but wasn’t giving himself punching room to land shots with leverage. The lone exception is the uppercut to the body and head. He lands that uppercut with leverage. However, Ocampo took all of them without getting in serious trouble. He was dangerous early but was mostly winging ineffective arm shots in the second half of the fight. Most of those shots were just too wide to do much damage.
Fundora really needs to improve that jab to compete with someone like Charlo. The way it is right now, I just don’t see him beating Jermell without significant improvement in boxing at a distance.
The jab was indeed pawing. Unfortunately, during the post-fight interview he said he thought his jab was very good. Curiously, he also stated his team asked him just before coming into the ring whether he intended to box or bra tonight and he replied that he wasn’t sure. I think the comment was partially a joke but it seems to reflect a lack of strategy and a fundamental un-coachability. Add the terrible jab which he believes is sound and lack of strategy to the fact he says he likes to brawl and you’ve got a disaster waiting to happen.
*brawl
Tszyu Vs Fundora. Makes the most sense at this stage. The Charlos aren’t to be played with right now.