By Rocky Morales at ringside

Carlos Adames (22-1, 17KO) captured the vacant Interim WBC Middleweight title with an emphatic third round knockout victory over former world title challenger Juan Macias Montiel (23-6-2, 23KO) on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The fight got off to a very slow start with the Los Angeles fight fans quick to boo the lack of action in the feeling out first round. Both fighters were content to mostly paw with their jab as they measured each other up.

In the second round, Adames southpaw style seemed to be giving Montiel some problems and Adames landed hard counter crosses from different angles. Adames also landed some good body shots and left Montiel with a visibly damaged eye to end the second round.

Montiel was quick off his stool in the third round and went right after Adames which lasted for all but a few seconds before Adames reestablished dominance. Montiel’ s low hands left him an easy target for the crisp and accurate punching Adames. With a flurry, Adames battered Montiel into a seemingly defenseless state leaving the referee, Ray Corona, little choice but to stop the fight.

By way of knockout at 2:37 of the third round, Adames impressively knocks out Montiel who went the distance with reigning WBC middleweight champ, Jermall Charlo. captures the WBC Interim middleweight title. Charlo will now have to fight Adames or vacate his belt should he decide to move up to 168 pounds as has been rumored.