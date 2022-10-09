By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Argentina’s IBF junior bantamweight champion Fernando Martinez (15-0, 8 KO’s) and former world champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KO’s) of the Philippines met in a rematch going the distance to kick off the Showtime Championship Boxing telecast on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The two fighters came out swinging, going at each other in the opening round as this fight appeared to begin where it left off the last time. The aggressiveness from the Argentinian appeared to get the better of Martinez as he was momentarily staggered in the second from an Ancajas counter but continued to go at the Filipino and fight on. Ancajas landed a low blow in the third as Martinez attacked but the referee did not catch it. Staying close and on top, Martinez pressed in the fourth as Ancajas boxed and countered, later in the round a vicious exchange from the two in closing the round.

Martinez appeared to have a cut on his left eye from a clash of heads, going into the fifth round as he continued to press the bouncy southpaw Ancajas. In the final seconds of the round, Ancajas connected with a solid counter as Martinez responded with his aggressive charging attack. It was close heading into the sixth, but the Argentinian Martinez closed the round strong connecting Ancajas with big punches. Coming out strong in the seventh, Martinez attacked and cornered Ancajas, a clash of heads opened a cut above Ancajas left eye but that did not keep the fighters from trading. The cut appeared to get bad for Ancajas as blood trickled down. Staying aggressive in the eighth, Martinez landed the big punches as Ancajas was limited and appeared tired.

Trading in the center in the ninth, Martinez punched away hard and attacked backing Ancajas to the ropes, the Filipino stayed composed and boxed, despite Martinez’s heavy onslaught. Another non-stop round in the tenth as Martinez and Ancajas traded away and connected. In the championship rounds, Martinez stayed on the attack and later slipped, drawing the Filipino contingency off their seats but the two fighters continued to trade. Ancajas urged Martinez to trade in the twelfth and final round, however things got a little rough as Martinez shoved Ancajas to the ropes, a few seconds later Martinez connected with a series of big punches as he continued to press on to the final bell

After twelve hard fought rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110 as Fernando Martinez retains his IBF title.