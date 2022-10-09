By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former world title challenger, Lithuanian welterweight Egidijus Kavaliauskas (23-2-1, 18 KO’s) won a unanimous decision against Mykal Fox (22-3, 5 KO’s) of Washington, D.C. on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kavaliauskas floored Fox twice in round three. The Mean Machine was the aggressor pressing Fox throughout the fight as Fox basically fought to survive following the knockdowns.

Attacking much of the fight behind a strong jab, the second half of the fight saw Kavaliauskas chase and continue to attack as Fox kept his distance and boxed away using his height and reach to his advantage. It was all Mean Machine as he continued to attack and landing big punches backing Fox, closing to impress the judges in route to the decision. The judges scored the bout 100-88, 99-89, and 98-90 in favor of the Mean Machine.