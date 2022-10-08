By Rocky Morales at ringside

In a minor upset, Edward Vasquez (13-1, 3KO) edged a split decision victory over Viktor Slavinskyi (13-2-1, 6KO). The two fighters were very evenly matched but Vazquez seemed to beat Slavinskyi to the punch on many occasions. There were no knockdowns in the bout. Judges score the bout 74-78, 77-75 and 79-73 in favor of Vasquez in the eight round featherweight contest.

20-year-old, 5’9” Gabriela Fundora (9-0, 5KO) put on a boxing clinic to win a clear-cut unanimous decision victory over tough but outmatched Naomi Reyes (9-2, 5KO) in a ten round flyweight bout. It was already the sixth win of 2022 for the busy Fundora who is making her way up the ranks to a world title bout. There were no knockdowns in the bout and judges scored it 99-91, 98-92 and 99-91, all in favor of Fundora.

Eumir Marcial, Zamboanga City, Phillipines, (3-0, 2KO) was the unanimous decision winner over local fighter, Steven Pichardo (8-3-1, 2KO) from nearby Gardena, California. Marcial was badly cut by an accidental headbutt in the second round and was a bloody mess for the remainder of the six round middleweight bout. Judges scored it unanimously 60-54 in favor of Marcial in what appeared to be a much more evenly contested fight.

In opening bout action from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, hometown fighter Brandon Lynch (12-1-1, 9KO) stopped outclassed his Argentinian opponent Roque Junco (11-13-1, 6KO) by third round stoppage. Junco was down in the first round but was able to continue only to get stopped two rounds later in a scheduled six round super welterweight bout.

Elijah Garcia (12-0, 10KO) bludgeoned Edgar Valenzuela (7-2, 6KO), stopping him in the first round of a scheduled six round middleweight bout.

Angel Rebollar (6-1, 3KO) scored the upset over formerly unbeaten Justin Cardona (8-1, 4KO) in a competitive lightweight battle that went the six round distance. Judges saw the bout 57-57, 59-55 and 58-56 in favor of Rebollar who gets the hard fought and well earned victory.