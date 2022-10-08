By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world title challenger Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) claimed the IBO super welterweight title via twelve round majority decision over reigning beltholder Sam Eggington (32-8, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, Newcastle, NSW, Australia. Scores were 114-114, and 116-112, 116-112 for the busier Hogan, whom you might recall dropping back-to-back world title bouts against Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo in 2019.

Super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) battered previously unbeaten Darkon Dryden (4-1, 4 KOs) for three rounds and got the TKO win when Dryden didn’t come out for round four. Nikita Tszyu

WBO #6, IBF #12 cruiserweight David Light (19-0, 12 KOs) took out Vikas Singh (11-4-1, 6 KOs) with a body shot in round two.