October 8, 2022
Boxing Results

Hogan dethrones Eggington

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former world title challenger Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) claimed the IBO super welterweight title via twelve round majority decision over reigning beltholder Sam Eggington (32-8, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre Broadmeadow, Newcastle, NSW, Australia. Scores were 114-114, and 116-112, 116-112 for the busier Hogan, whom you might recall dropping back-to-back world title bouts against Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo in 2019.

Super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (4-0, 3 KOs) battered previously unbeaten Darkon Dryden (4-1, 4 KOs) for three rounds and got the TKO win when Dryden didn’t come out for round four. Nikita Tszyu

WBO #6, IBF #12 cruiserweight David Light (19-0, 12 KOs) took out Vikas Singh (11-4-1, 6 KOs) with a body shot in round two.

Browne says BBBofC kayoed Dubois fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I’m not saying that he needs to retire or anything like that, but you’re going to have a hard time finding another 28-29 year old who has taken as much punishment in the ring as Sam Eggington. Even when he wins he gets hit tons and he’s now 40 fights in.

    Reply
    • >