By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne showed his disgust that a proposed WBA title bout in November with current regular champ Daniel Dubois has been shut down by the British Boxing Board of Control.
“So here I am, finally getting great news about possibly fighting,” Browne said in a video he posted on social media. “I’ve agreed. Daniel wants the fight. Fighting for a WBA title again. Finally getting a chance to fight for the WBA ‘regular’ title. All I hear now is that the British Boxing Board of Control won’t sanction the fight because I’m too old.
“So regardless of the fact that I started boxing at 32, was a champ at 36 with no amateur experience, have come off two great knockout wins. Junior Fa, knocked out in one round, I’m currently holding an IBF and a WBA regional title, and a top 15 world ranking with the WBA, but apparently, I’m too old. ‘Oh no. He’s 43, he’s too old.’
“How sad is that? It’s not like I’ve been beat round the head my whole career. I’ve got three losses in total. How does this work? The guy from Australia gets f****d over again. That’s been my entire career, unfortunately.”
They did you a favor Lucas. You should thank them.
You do make a valid point.
I have no problem with Browne fighting on at a certain level — he’s a grown man he can do what he wants — but this is not at that level. Dubois would literally knock him out in the first half of the first round. The first time he opened up the ‘fight’ would be over. Who wants to see that?
By reading this article, Lucas craves attention and loves recognition for being in the spotlight. Not to mention his self-absorbed way(s) of blaming everybody else for his setbacks when in fact, they are protecting his health and well-being. Last I checked, Lucas has been KO’d in the past which directs us to see real evidence he has been subjected to some physical damage. Maybe Lucas is not telling us as fans everything we need to know why the justification in cancelling of the fight is credible. For example, has something been seen as a flag on a recent medical examination? Has something been discussed about his actions to suggest possible CTE?
Scooby, We really do not know what the IBF stated to Mr. Browne, His interpretation might be he is too old.
In regards to his career, I agree that he has had too many concussive knockouts. Sometimes, it is in the best interests of the fighter to prohibit his continued boxing career.
Thank you for the input. I agree.
I don’t think Lucas is delusional like some older fighters, I seen him on a lot of interviews he calls himself a prizefighter and clearly states he’s just looking for big paydays he doesn’t care about getting knocked the f out.
I have a very hard time believing the British Boxing Board stated 43 is too old to fight for their regular title. Im not wasting the time to list all the British fighters 40+ years old because this is the first time somebody whos in their low 40’s has claimed age discrimination.
Lucas Browne is a shot fighter. The British Boxing Board of Control is correct to decline to sanction a fight between he and Dubois, the Board knows full well that Browne would be savagely KO’d with the likelihood of Browne being long term damaged.
Browne should be grateful that someone is looking out for his health instead of whinging that he is being unfairly treated.
He might only have 3 losses but when one of them is a KO loss to domestic level heavyweight David Allen and another is a first round stoppage to a rugby league novelty fighter, then it is bleedingly obvious what a world class dangerous fighter lie Dubois would do to him.
Boxing has permitted many mismatches over the years, no need to add to the list.
Fight for free then. Your an old man looking to get a payday. Dubois would ko you in a couple of rounds. Get real!
Lucas Browne age isn’t the problem. That problem is he isn’t good. George Foreman fought until he was 48 and still fighting better people than Browne.