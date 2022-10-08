By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne showed his disgust that a proposed WBA title bout in November with current regular champ Daniel Dubois has been shut down by the British Boxing Board of Control.

“So here I am, finally getting great news about possibly fighting,” Browne said in a video he posted on social media. “I’ve agreed. Daniel wants the fight. Fighting for a WBA title again. Finally getting a chance to fight for the WBA ‘regular’ title. All I hear now is that the British Boxing Board of Control won’t sanction the fight because I’m too old.

“So regardless of the fact that I started boxing at 32, was a champ at 36 with no amateur experience, have come off two great knockout wins. Junior Fa, knocked out in one round, I’m currently holding an IBF and a WBA regional title, and a top 15 world ranking with the WBA, but apparently, I’m too old. ‘Oh no. He’s 43, he’s too old.’

“How sad is that? It’s not like I’ve been beat round the head my whole career. I’ve got three losses in total. How does this work? The guy from Australia gets f****d over again. That’s been my entire career, unfortunately.”