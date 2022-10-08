Philadelphia heavyweight Joey “Tank” Dawejko (23-10-4, 13 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision against Terrell Jamal Woods (28-54-9, 20 KOs) on Friday night at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Competitive fight with the hometown fighter getting the nod. Scores were 59-55, 58-56, 59-55. Two wins in two months for the rejuvenated Dawejko.
