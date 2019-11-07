Undefeated super featherweight contender Leduan Barthelemy (15-0-1, 7 KOs), the younger brother of two-division champion Rances Barthelemy and Olympic gold medalist Yan Barthelemy, will square off against former title challenger Eduardo Ramirez (22-2-3, 9 KOs) in a 10-round rematch on November 23 topping an FS2 telecast that leads into the Wilder-Ortiz PPV telecast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Barthelemy and Ramirez originally fought to a split-draw in their 2017 duel.

The telecast will also feature 17-year-old Vito Mielnicki Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round welterweight bout against Marklin Bailey (6-5, 4 KOs) and rising super lightweight prospect Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (5-0, 3 KO) battling Kevin Shacks (3-4-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round attraction.