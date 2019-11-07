November 7, 2019
Boxing News

Ulysse Jr. to defend WBA gold belt Dec 5

WBA Gold super lightweight champion Yves Ulysse Jr. (18-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring against Ismael Barroso (21-3-2, 20 KOs) in the 12-round main event of Thursday Night Fights on December 5 at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. The fights will be streamed live on DAZN.

In the co-main event, D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) and Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1, 7 KOs) will square off in a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF middleweight title. 

Heavyweight Mihai Nistor of Erbiceni, Romania will make his professional debut in a six-round fight.

Middleweight Jason Quigley (16-1, 12 KOs) will return to the ring against Abraham Cordero (13-4-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round fight.

Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (13-1, 8 KOs) will fight Diuhl Olguin (14-12-3, 9 KOs) in a six-round featherweight clash.

George Rincon (8-0, 5 KOs) will fight Antonio Flores (8-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight fight.

Rianna Rios will make her professional debut in a four-round featherweight fight.

Opponents for Nistor and Rios will be announced shortly.

FS2 to air Wilder-Ortiz prelims
98th WBA World Convention: Day One

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>