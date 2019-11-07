WBA Gold super lightweight champion Yves Ulysse Jr. (18-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring against Ismael Barroso (21-3-2, 20 KOs) in the 12-round main event of Thursday Night Fights on December 5 at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. The fights will be streamed live on DAZN.

In the co-main event, D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) and Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1, 7 KOs) will square off in a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF middleweight title.

Heavyweight Mihai Nistor of Erbiceni, Romania will make his professional debut in a six-round fight.

Middleweight Jason Quigley (16-1, 12 KOs) will return to the ring against Abraham Cordero (13-4-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round fight.

Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (13-1, 8 KOs) will fight Diuhl Olguin (14-12-3, 9 KOs) in a six-round featherweight clash.

George Rincon (8-0, 5 KOs) will fight Antonio Flores (8-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight fight.

Rianna Rios will make her professional debut in a four-round featherweight fight.

Opponents for Nistor and Rios will be announced shortly.